President Trump Thinks He Can Broker Peace in the Middle East

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump says he'll "do whatever is necessary" to reach a Mideast peace agreement and he believes "there's a very, very good chance" of bringing Israel and the Palestinians together.
Trump met with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in the Oval Office, and the president says he'd "love to be a mediator, an arbitrator or a facilitator" between the two sides.
He says "we want to create peace" and he believes "we will get it done." But he also says a deal "cannot be imposed by the United States or any other nation."
Abbas spoke through an interpreter and said: "We are coming into a new opportunity a new horizon that would enable us to bring about peace."