Politics
Search
Sign In
PennsylvaniaPennsylvania Woman Drove Around With Newborn Daughter's Corpse in Her Car, Police Say
Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background.
celebritiesPerfect Student Emma Watson Told a Fan to 'Study Hard' on FaceTime
"The Circle" Premiere - 2017 Tribeca Film Festival
CongressJames Comey: WikiLeaks Is 'Intelligence Porn,' Not Journalism
FBI Director Comey prepares to testify at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington
Congress2 Republican Holdouts Say They’ll Support the GOP’s Health Care Bill
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-HEALTHCARE
US-PALESTINIANS-DIPLOMACY-TRUMP-ABBAS
US President Donald Trump meets with Palestinian Authority President Mahmud Abbas in the Oval Office of the White House on May 3, 2017 in Washington, DC.  MANDEL NGAN—AFP/Getty Images
White House

President Trump Thinks He Can Broker Peace in the Middle East

Associated Press
1:10 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump says he'll "do whatever is necessary" to reach a Mideast peace agreement and he believes "there's a very, very good chance" of bringing Israel and the Palestinians together.

Trump met with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in the Oval Office, and the president says he'd "love to be a mediator, an arbitrator or a facilitator" between the two sides.

He says "we want to create peace" and he believes "we will get it done." But he also says a deal "cannot be imposed by the United States or any other nation."

Abbas spoke through an interpreter and said: "We are coming into a new opportunity a new horizon that would enable us to bring about peace."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME