President Trump Thinks He Can Broker Peace in the Middle East

US President Donald Trump meets with Palestinian Authority President Mahmud Abbas in the Oval Office of the White House on May 3, 2017 in Washington, DC. MANDEL NGAN—AFP/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump says he'll "do whatever is necessary" to reach a Mideast peace agreement and he believes "there's a very, very good chance" of bringing Israel and the Palestinians together.

Trump met with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in the Oval Office, and the president says he'd "love to be a mediator, an arbitrator or a facilitator" between the two sides.

He says "we want to create peace" and he believes "we will get it done." But he also says a deal "cannot be imposed by the United States or any other nation."

Abbas spoke through an interpreter and said: "We are coming into a new opportunity a new horizon that would enable us to bring about peace."