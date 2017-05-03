James Comey: WikiLeaks Is 'Intelligence Porn,' Not Journalism

FBI director James Comey said he thinks WikiLeaks is "intelligence porn" and that the website isn't real journalism.

“It crosses a line when it moves from being about trying to educate a public, and instead just becomes about intelligence porn, frankly, just pushing out information about sources and methods," Comey said while testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday, "without regard to the First Amendment values that normally underlay press reporting, and simply becomes a conduit for the Russian intelligence services or some other adversary of the United States just to push out information to damage the United States.”

“There’s nothing that even smells journalist about some of this content," Comey continued. "A huge portion of Wikileaks has nothing to do with legitimate news-gathering and is simply about releasing classified information to damage the United States of America. People sometimes get cynical about journalists. American journalists do not do that."

It wasn't the only time Comey commented on journalism during his hearing. He also said that he has never been an anonymous source to leak any information to the media regarding FBI investigations into Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton.

Recent media reports say federal prosecutors are considering charges against WikiLeaks and its founder, Julian Assange, for revealing government secrets.