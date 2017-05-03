Kate Middleton Feeding This Lamb a Bottle of Milk Is the Break the Internet Needs Today

Princess Kate might be a royal, but that doesn't mean that she shies away from rolling up her sleeves and helping others with farm work when the occasion arises. During a trip on Wednesday to Wick Court, a Farms for City Children project in Gloucestershire, she was seen feeding a bottle of milk to an adorable hand-reared lamb named Stinky .

According to the official Kensington Palace Twitter account, the Duchess of Cambridge and students from the Vauxhall Primary School also fed animals on the farm, planted onions in the vegetable garden , and even herded piglets .

All in a day's work for Princess Kate.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge feeds "Stinky" the lamb during a visit to Author Michael Morpurgo's Farms for City Children in Arlingham, Gloucestershire, on May 3, 2017. Matt Cardy—Getty Images

