Living
Search
Sign In
World25 Killed in Suicide Bombing Targeting Deputy Senate Leader in Pakistan
pakistan-suicide-bomb-car-explosion
ParentingHere Are the Most Popular Baby Names of 2016
most-popular-baby-names-announcement
moviesThe True History Behind the Legend of King Arthur
Knights of the Round Table: King Arthur
healthUnpublished Photos Capture the Lifesaving Role of Nurses in World War II
World War II Red Cross Nurses, 1942.
american-passport
Getty Images
Travel

Do You Need a Passport to Go on a Cruise?

Melanie Lieberman / Travel + Leisure
10:11 AM ET

Whether you’re sailing the Caribbean on a mega cruise liner like Carnival or taking a scenic European river cruise with Viking, you should bring your passport on a cruise. But this particular topic isn’t cut and dry.

Here’s the confusing bit: U.S. citizens on closed-loop cruises can enter and leave the country with proof of citizenship other than a passport. That includes a government-issued birth certificate or identification card. Note that social security cards and hospital-issued birth certificates don’t count.

TravelandLeisure.com: Do You Need a Passport for the Bahamas?

Closed-loop cruises are itineraries that begin and end at the same U.S. port of call. Destinations on closed-loop cruises that permit passport-free travel for U.S. citizens include Mexico, Canada, the Caribbean, the Bahamas, and Bermuda.

If your itinerary included ports of call in South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia—even an epic Antarctica cruise—you’ll need a passport. You may also be required to fill out additional visa paperwork.

It’s important to check with your individual cruise line about the required immigration documents. Crystal Cruises, for example, states: “All guests who travel abroad are required to carry a passport valid for six months after the end of the cruise.”

TravelandLeisure.com: Do You Need a Passport for Puerto Rico?

Cruise Critic, for one (and most major cruise lines), strongly recommends all passengers travel with a passport, even in the case of closed-loop sailings. In an emergency situation, you could find yourself stranded in a foreign port. With only a driver’s license, you’ll have one heck of a time getting home.

Melanie Lieberman is the Assistant Digital Editor at Travel + Leisure. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram at @melanietaryn.

This article originally appeared on TravelandLeisure.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME