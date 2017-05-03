World
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in central London on May 3, 2017, bound for Buckingham Palace for an audience with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. May is set to ask Queen Elizabeth II to dissolve parliament, formally starting proceedings for a June 8 general election. ADRIAN DENNIS—AFP/Getty Images
United Kingdom

Theresa May Fires Back at E.U. Officials Over 'Threats' to Britain

Associated Press
Updated: 11:59 AM ET | Originally published: 11:29 AM ET

(BRUSSELS) — Prime Minister Theresa May has hit back at reports that European Union officials consider Britain ill-prepared for Brexit talks, accusing EU officials of trying to influence the outcome of Britain's national election.

May says "there are some in Brussels who do not want these talks to succeed, who do not want Britain to prosper."

Speaking after meeting Queen Elizabeth II to officially start the election campaign, May said the EU's negotiating stance had hardened and some European officials had made "threats" against Britain. She said these were "deliberately timed to affect the result of the general election that will take place on June 8."

Earlier, the European Union's Brexit negotiator said Britain must settle the financial debts it owes the bloc before talks on its future relations with its European partners can begin.

Michel Barnier said Wednesday that "we have to settle the account, not more not less." Unveiling details of his negotiating scope for the talks, Barnier insisted that the bill "is not a punishment" but simply the agreed contribution to the EU budget for the next few years.

A draft of the mandate outlining how the union will negotiate Britain's departure limits Barnier's remit to things like safeguards for E.U. citizens in Britain and London's financial obligations.

