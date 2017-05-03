Worlds are colliding and leaving a whole bunch of unconscious bad guys in their wake in the first, delightfully snarky trailer for The Defenders . Fans have followed four of Marvel's street-savvy heroes as they have defended the Big Apple in their own individual, eponymous Netflix series — Daredevil , Jessica Jones , Luke Cage and Iron Fist . Now they are finally coming together, albeit begrudgingly, to make one super team in The Defenders , premiering August 18.

In the first trailer, Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) finds herself in trouble with the law. Misty Knight (Simone Missick from Luke Cage ) is interrogating her when Matt Murdoch, a.k.a. Daredevil (Charlie Cox) walks in himself to offer his services as her lawyer. Meanwhile, Claire Temple (Rosario Dawson, who has appeared in all four of the individual Netflix series) introduces Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Danny Rand, a.k.a. Iron Fist (Finn Jones).

MORE: Luke Cage: A Political Hero for This Moment

If you missed the first three series, the trailer efficiently sums up each character's skill set: "The devil of Hell's Kitchen, the smart-ass detective, the righteous ex-con and the kid with the glowing fist."

They will face off against a bad guy played by Sigourney Weaver and a recently resurrected assassin and sociopath named Elektra (Elodie Yung) — plus a bunch of ninjas. In a voiceover, a character tells the four heroes, "The war for New York is here, so get your sh-t together."