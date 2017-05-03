Politics
Search
Sign In
Five Best IdeasAlmost Every Speed Limit Is Too Low
Speed limit sign, low angle view
SportsMoney Has Ruined Youth Sports
money-has-ruined-value-youth-sports
Barack ObamaWatch Live: Barack and Michelle Obama Preview Presidential Library
Former President Obama Speaks On Civic Engagement At The University Of Chicago
CongressPaul Ryan Reassures Republicans That They Won on Spending Deal
House Speaker Paul Ryan And GOP Leadership Speak To Press After Weekly Conference Meeting
FBI Director Comey prepares to testify at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington
James Comey prepares to testify before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on May 3, 2017.  Kevin Lamarque—Reuters
Congress

James Comey Is 'Mildly Nauseous' About Possibly Influencing 2016 Election

Tessa Berenson
11:15 AM ET

FBI director James Comey said he's "mildly nauseous" about the possibility that his announcement about reopening an investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails influenced the outcome of the election.

"This was terrible. It makes me mildly nauseous to think that we might have had some impact on the election," Comey testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday. "Even in hindsight, and this has been one of the world’s most painful experiences, I would make the same decision."

On October 28, 2016, 11 days before the election, Comey publicly announced the FBI was reopening a probe into Clinton's emails after closing the investigation in July.

He went into more detail about his decision in his testimony, explaining why he decided to announce the reopening of the FBI's investigation. He said on October 27, a team presented him with evidence that thousands of previously undiscovered Clinton emails were found on former congressman Anthony Weiner's laptop. Comey authorized them to get a search warrant for the emails.

"And then I faced a choice," he said. "I’ve lived my entire career by the tradition that if you can possibly avoid it, you avoid any action in the run up to an election that might have an impact, whether it’s a dogcatcher election or President of the United States. But I sat there that morning and I could not see a door labeled ‘no action here.’ I could see two doors, and they were both actions. One was labeled 'speak,' the other was labeled 'conceal.'... 'Speak' would be really bad. There’s an election in 11 days, Lordy, that would be really bad. Concealing in my view would be catastrophic. Not just to the FBI, but well beyond. And honestly, between really bad and catastrophic, I said to my team, we gotta walk into the world of really bad."

Comey came under intense criticism at the time and Clinton has blamed him for her loss. "If the election had been on October 27, I would be your president,” she said this week.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME