Steve Bannon Writes His Goals on a Whiteboard. Someone Just Posted a Photo of It

The contents of White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon's whiteboard containing President Trump's campaign pledges were inadvertently released when he posed for a picture with Rabbi Shmuley Boteach during a celebration of Israel's Independence Day and Boteach uploaded it to Twitter.

Boteach, an author, TV host and public speaker posted a photo with Bannon praising him for being a great friend to Israel on the country's 69th anniversary:

With @SteveBannon in the White House on #israelindependenceday. Steve is a great, stalwart friend of the Jewish State pic.twitter.com/PFxSCK7blc - Rabbi Shmuley (@RabbiShmuley) May 2, 2017

But it was the background of the tweet, the whiteboard, that got the attention of people on the internet.

Bannon planning whiteboard accidentally revealed... https://t.co/Gtmrq5tcPI - DRUDGE REPORT (@DRUDGE_REPORT) May 3, 2017

Steve Bannon's whiteboard revealed: Here it is: our first visual glimpse at the hive mind where Trump's chief strategist, Steven Bannon, is… - Geoffrey De Nert (@jamal03100) May 3, 2017

Included on the whiteboard are pledges on immigration , which include plans to to "cancel all federal funding to sanctuary cities, build the border wall suspend immigration from terror-prime regions," and "suspend the Syrian refugee program," Obamacare - repeal and replace it - and tax reform.

There are checkmarks next to some of the tasks, which would appear to be the ones that are completed. But some that are checked off, like the suspension of the Syrian refugee program, are currently being contested in court.

Reporters who have been in Bannon's office noticed the whiteboard before. The New Yorker's Ryan Lizza noted in March that it had every promise Trump made during the 2016 campaign, but only a few items had check marks on them.