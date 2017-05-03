Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
Five Best IdeasAlmost Every Speed Limit Is Too Low
Speed limit sign, low angle view
SportsMoney Has Ruined Youth Sports
money-has-ruined-value-youth-sports
Barack ObamaWatch Live: Barack and Michelle Obama Preview Presidential Library
Former President Obama Speaks On Civic Engagement At The University Of Chicago
CongressPaul Ryan Reassures Republicans That They Won on Spending Deal
House Speaker Paul Ryan And GOP Leadership Speak To Press After Weekly Conference Meeting
Premiere Of Amazon Studios' "The Lost City Of Z" - Arrivals
Rich Fury—Getty Images
celebrities

Brad Pitt Reveals Breakup Playlist Includes Marvin Gaye and Frank Ocean

Cady Lang
11:27 AM ET

After a very public split from longtime partner Angelina Jolie last year, it looks like Brad Pitt is coping with the breakup by turning to the arts for solace.

In an interview with GQ Style, where Pitt talks at length about his divorce and giving up alcohol among other things, he also revealed a newfound affinity for R&B.

"I just got R&B for the first time," he said. "R&B comes from great pain, but it's a celebration. To me, it's embracing what's left." In addition to Pitt's fresh appreciation for R&B, he's also been listening to ultimate music man of mystery Frank Ocean and the inimitable Marvin Gaye.

"I've been listening to a lot of Frank Ocean," Pitt said. "I find this young man so special. Talk about getting to the raw truth. He's painfully honest. He's very, very special. I can't find a bad one. And of great irony to me: Marvin Gaye's Here, My Dear [Gaye's touchstone album about divorce]. And that kind of sent me down a road."

Other artistic pursuits that Pitt been doing lately? Sculpting at friend (and Gagosian artist) Thomas Houseago's studio.

"I think everyone’s creative in some way. If I’m not creating something, doing something, putting it out there, then I’ll just be creating scenarios of fiery demise in my mind. You know, a horrible end. And so I’ve been going to a friend’s sculpting studio, spending a lot of time over there."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME