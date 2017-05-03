After a very public split from longtime partner Angelina Jolie last year, it looks like Brad Pitt is coping with the breakup by turning to the arts for solace.

In an interview with GQ Style , where Pitt talks at length about his divorce and giving up alcohol among other things, he also revealed a newfound affinity for R&B.

"I just got R&B for the first time," he said. "R&B comes from great pain, but it's a celebration. To me, it's embracing what's left." In addition to Pitt's fresh appreciation for R&B, he's also been listening to ultimate music man of mystery Frank Ocean and the inimitable Marvin Gaye .

"I've been listening to a lot of Frank Ocean," Pitt said. "I find this young man so special. Talk about getting to the raw truth. He's painfully honest. He's very, very special. I can't find a bad one. And of great irony to me: Marvin Gaye's Here, My Dear [Gaye's touchstone album about divorce]. And that kind of sent me down a road."

Other artistic pursuits that Pitt been doing lately? Sculpting at friend (and Gagosian artist) Thomas Houseago's studio.

"I think everyone’s creative in some way. If I’m not creating something, doing something, putting it out there, then I’ll just be creating scenarios of fiery demise in my mind. You know, a horrible end. And so I’ve been going to a friend’s sculpting studio, spending a lot of time over there."