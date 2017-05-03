James Comey Says He 'Never' Leaked Information on Trump or Clinton

James Comey prepares to testify before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on May 3, 2017. Kevin Lamarque—Reuters

FBI Director James Comey said during testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday that he hasn't ever leaked information to the media about investigations into Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton.

"Never," Comey said when committee chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley asked him if he'd "ever been an anonymous source in news reports in matters relating to the Trump investigation or the Clinton investigation."

Grassley then asked if Comey had ever authorized anyone else at the FBI to be an anonymous source on these topics, and he said "no." When asked if any classified information "relating to President Trump or his associates" had been declassified and shared with journalists, Comey said, "Not to my knowledge."

"There have been a variety of leaks," Comey said. "Leaks are always a problem, but especially in the past three to six months."

Comey is expected to field questions about the FBI's investigation into Russian interference in the U.S. election during Wednesday's hearing.