Taco Bell Enters the Chicken Nugget Game With Chip-Shaped Tenders

The logo for Taco Bell, a unit of Yum! Brands Inc., is displayed outside of a restaurant in Daly City, California, U.S., on Friday, April 18, 2014. Bloomberg—Bloomberg via Getty Images

Taco Bell has released its own version of chicken nuggets with the nationwide release of the Naked Chicken Chips.

The triangle shaped chicken tenders, first tested last summer, are available to all customers starting May 11. Those upset that the Naked Chicken Chalupa ended its limited run in March can find consolation in its smaller, chip-style followup.

"The world wasn't ready to say goodbye to Naked Chicken, and neither were we," Taco Bell chief marketing officer Marisa Thalberg said in a statement, according to CNBC .

Get ready for the first chip made entirely out of fried chicken. Coming May 11. #NakedChickenChips pic.twitter.com/gwPZ95zM0D - Taco Bell (@tacobell) May 2, 2017

In the style of tortilla chips and salsa, Naked Chicken Chips are served with a nacho cheese dipping sauce at $1.99 for a six piece, $2.99 for a 12-pack or as part of its $5 box.

Naked Chicken Chips are the latest in a long line of innovations from Taco Bell, which introduced menu items like a Cheetos burrito last year.