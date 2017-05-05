Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
moviesWatch Christopher Nolan's Intense New Dunkirk Trailer
warner-brothers-dunkirk-official-trailer-movie
moviesHere Are Rotten Tomatoes' Best Reviewed Superhero Teams
guardians-galaxy-marvel-disney-group
RetrospectiveMeet the Unsung New York Photographer Who Has Seen It All
1954_Broadway-New-York-City_01.tif
Late Night TelevisionA Donald Trump Impersonator Sat Down With 'Andrew Jackson' to Talk Civil War
seth-meyers-donald-trump-healthcare
Hulu
Late Night Television

Seth Meyers Says 'Republicans are Lying Through Their Teeth' About the Health Care Bill

Melissa Locker
12:29 PM ET

The House of Representatives narrowly passed a bill that could dramatically change health care in the United States and according to Seth Meyers, “Republicans are lying through their teeth about the impacts of the bill on premiums and pre-existing conditions."

Meyers let loose on the Republicans for passing so-called Trumpcare on Thursday night’s episode of Late Night saying, “Americans are being conned, and there will be consequences for people doing the conning.”

While Meyers is clearly no fan of the new health care bill, he seems to believe that the actions of the House Republicans are particularly egregious in light of their complaints about how the Affordable Care Act was passed back in 2009. Meyers showed clips of Paul Ryan railing against Democrats, criticizing them for “muscling through” a bill that “we haven’t read” and “don’t know how much [it will] cost.” Meyers said, “Everything that Paul Ryan claimed to hate about the Obamacare process in 2009, he’s doing now.”

To make matters worse, according to Meyers, in order to pass the bill, the GOP added new provisions that made the bill even worse. As Meyers put it, “They basically took an oatmeal raisin cookie and added cilantro.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME