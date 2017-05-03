Tech
Search
Sign In
EducationThe Most Beautiful College in Every State
USA
Women in PhotojournalismCelebrating the Legacy of Anja Niedringhaus
13-Anja-Niedringhaus-Award-child-bride-yemen
ObesityThis Is How Excess Weight Can Fuel the Growth of Cancer Cells
scale-weight-body-image-diet-health-fitness-advice-betterment-motto-stock
Diet/Nutrition8 Ways to Stay Energized All Day
Glass of green smoothie
Social Media Apps And Computer Keyboards
A woman checks the Facebook Inc. site on her smartphone whilst standing against an illuminated wall bearing the Facebook Inc. logo in this arranged photograph in London, U.K., on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2015. Facebook Inc.s WhatsApp messaging service, with more than 100 million local users, is the most-used app in Brazil, according to an Ibope poll published on Dec. 15. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg—Bloomberg via Getty Images
Social Media

Facebook Is Hiring 3,000 Additional Content Monitors After Live-Streamed Murders

Associated Press
10:24 AM ET

(NEW YORK) — Facebook says it will hire another 3,000 people to review videos of crime and suicides following murders shown live.

That's on top of the 4,500 people Facebook already has for such reviews.

The announcement comes from CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a blog post Wednesday.

Facebook has been criticized recently for not doing enough to prevent videos — such as a murder in Cleveland, a killing of a baby in Thailand — from spreading on its service.

Videos and posts that glorify violence are against Facebook's terms of service. But in most cases, users have to report them to the company for them to be reviewed and possibly removed.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME