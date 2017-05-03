President Donald Trump is meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas at the White House on Wednesday, after Trump recently reiterated that he hoped to see peace in the region.

"I want to see peace with Israel and the Palestinians," Trump said in an interview with Reuters last week. "There is no reason there's not peace between Israel and the Palestinians — none whatsoever."

Trump previously met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu , and said during a joint press conference that he had no preference between a two-state and one-state solution.

Trump's meeting with Abbas will take place at 11:50 a.m. ET. Watch live above.