Ideas
Search
Sign In
celebritiesJ.K. Rowling Mocks President Trump for Tweeting in the Third Person
J.K. Rowling attends the 70th EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) at Royal Albert Hall on February 12, 2017 in London, England.
TexasFamily of Slain Texas Teenager Shot By Police Wants Officer to Face Criminal Charges
Police Shooting Teen Killed
Diet/NutritionThe Weird Way Antibiotics May Affect Your Nutrition
TIME.com stock photos Health Prescription Pills
SportsMoney Has Ruined Youth Sports
money-has-ruined-value-youth-sports
Speed limit sign, low angle view
Dennie Cody and Duangkamon Khattiya—Getty Images
Five Best Ideas

Almost Every Speed Limit Is Too Low

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Almost every speed limit is too low.

By Alex Mayyasi in Priceonomics

2. We could soon see the NCAA of video games.

By Rollin Bishop in the Outline

3. Why exercise? Soon a pill will boost your athletic endurance without the workout.

By the Salk Institute

4. Could a tax on robots help pay to retrain the workers they replace?

By Melia Robinson in Business Insider

5. Walmart has a plan to trick people into saving money.

By Rob Walker in the Atlantic

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME