celebrities

Perfect Student Emma Watson Told a Fan to 'Study Hard' on FaceTime

Raisa Bruner
1:23 PM ET

Emma Watson is a globally recognizable celebrity, but she generally picks and chooses her fan interactions quite carefully. The Circle star has even explained before that she's not much of a selfie girl, preferring instead to have more meaningful conversations with kids who look up to her. That said, she gave one fan the photo op of a lifetime last week — and stayed true to her roots as notorious bookworm and type-A student Hermione Granger while doing so.

According to a Facebook post shared by user Therese Kiara, her mom happened upon Watson while in a shop. In a moment of inspiration, she decided to ask the Beauty and the Beast actor to say hello to her daughter on her phone.

"I was just studying for my Bio exam when my Mom called to show Emma Watson standing behind her, then she approached and politely asked Emma if she can say hi to me on the cam. She was so kind and sweet," Therese Kiara wrote of the FaceTime encounter. Watson's advice? A chipper "Study hard!" of course. Looks like she's still making studious Hermione proud, even all these years later. It makes sense: Watson herself is an Ivy League graduate and book lover with her own global book club, to boot.

Therese Kiara also added a slightly more excited, "OH GOOD LORD, I CAN NOT BREATHE [sic]" — and noted that Watson's advice was "perfect motivation to study." Hopefully that bio exam was a breeze.

I was just studying for my Bio exam when my Mom called to show Emma Watson standing behind her, then she approached and...

Posted by Therese Kiara on Wednesday, April 26, 2017
