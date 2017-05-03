Politics
Search
Sign In
borneoExtremely Rare Albino Orangutan Rescued From Captivity in Indonesia
A rare 5 year-old female albino orangutan is seen after it was rescued from captivity by authorities in Kapuas Hulu district, Central Kalimantan province, Indonesia
Music FestivalsFyre Festival Was Awful, But It Had Nothing on Woodstock: A Brief History of Music Festivals Gone Wrong
WOODSTOCK 99
AfghanistanAttack on U.S. Convoy in Afghanistan Kills Eight Civilians, Wounds Three American Soldiers
Afghan policemen inspect the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan
Health CareHillary Clinton Takes Aim at 'Groups of Men' Stripping Away Women's Health Care
Planned Parenthood 100th Anniversary Gala
Interview With President Donald Trump In The Oval Office
President Trump at the White House in Washington, D.C., on May 1, 2017.  Andrew Harrer—Bloomberg/Getty Images
Donald Trump

Trump Says James Comey Was 'Best Thing That Ever Happened' to Hillary Clinton

Feliz Solomon
3:54 AM ET

President Donald Trump took to Twitter late Tuesday to share his unconventional view that FBI Director James Comey was “the best thing that ever happened to Hillary Clinton,” shortly after Clinton said during an interview that Comey may have cost her the presidency in last year’s bitter race.

“FBI Director Comey was the best thing that ever happened to Hillary Clinton in that he gave her a free pass for many bad deeds!” Trump tweeted, claiming that the Democratic party has tried to justify its election loss by drawing attention to alleged ties between Trump’s associates and the Russian government.

Speaking to CNN, Clinton said that while she takes responsibility for her crushing upset on Nov. 8, she ultimately blames Comey and Russian interference for swaying voters against her. Comey, who led the investigation into Clinton’s use of a private email server while serving as Secretary of State, revealed less than two weeks before the election that the probe would be re-opened.

“If the election had been on Oct. 27, I would be your President,” Clinton said, referring to the day before Comey’s bruising decision in the form of a letter to Congress. The incident became known as Clinton's “October Surprise,” throwing a spanner in works of a campaign that was widely projected to win by a large margin and elevate her to being the first woman in the Oval Office.

“I was on the way to winning,” Clinton told CNN, “until the combination of Jim Comey’s letter on Oct. 28 and Russian WikiLeaks raised doubts in the minds of people who were inclined to vote for me, but got scared off.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME