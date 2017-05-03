Politics
Search
Sign In
AviationAmerican Man Arrested After Fighting Passengers and Staff on L.A.-Bound Flight
Japan Airlines Co. And All Nippon Airways Co. Aircraft Ahead Of Fourth-Quarter Results
CongressPresident Trump is Tweeting From the Sidelines, Again
Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks at a press conference introducing a bill providing members of the LGBT community with comprehensive federal protections on Capitol Hill May 2, 2017 in Washington, DC.
HIVDoctors Discuss What it Will Take to Rid the World of AIDS
intelligenceNSA Collected Americans' Phone Records Despite New Limits, Report Says
Hands holding smartphone
Health Care

Hillary Clinton Takes Aim at 'Groups of Men' Stripping Away Women's Health Care

Feliz Solomon
1:46 AM ET

Hillary Clinton had a message for the White House on Tuesday when she spoke at an event honoring the 100th anniversary of Planned Parenthood in New York, suggesting that “groups of men” in the capital were stripping away women’s rights.

“As we speak, politicians in Washington are still doing everything they can to roll back the rights and progress we've fought so hard for over the last century,” Clinton said in the speech, according to CNN.

Clinton, the former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential candidate who ran a fierce campaign against now-President Donald Trump, then made reference to a photo shared by the White House early this year showing more than a dozen male politicians at a meeting on health care.

The image drew widespread criticism and online mockery after it was discovered that the meeting covered topics such as the removal of a federal law requiring insurers to cover maternity leave and prenatal care.

“I mean, could you believe those the photos of groups of men around that conference table deciding to strip away coverage for pregnancy and maternity care?” Clinton said, warning that while a budget passed this week includes funding for Planned Parenthood despite the efforts of some Republicans, the organization had only “narrowly averted a disaster.”

“We come tonight to celebrate the last 100 years, the progress that so many generations have fought so hard for,” she continued, asking her audience to reflect on the plot of the classic novel and newly released television series The Handmaid’s Tale, according to the Hollywood Reporter. “In The Handmaid’s Tale, women’s rights are slowly stripped away,” Clinton said. “As one character says, ‘We didn’t look up from our phones until it was too late.’”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME