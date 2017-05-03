Health
Search
Sign In
Visit
for coverage from TIME, Health, Fortune and more
Go »
Microsoft3 Things Microsoft's Windows Chief Told Us About the New Surface Laptop
Microsoft Surface Laptop
TexasTexas Police Department Fires Officer Who Fatally Shot Black Teen Leaving House Party
Police Shooting Teen Killed
SportsColin Kaepernick Donates Suits to Former Prisoners to Help With Their Job Search
Sports Spectacular 2013 - Inside
BaseballWhy Boston's Sports Teams Can't Escape the City's Racism
Baltimore Orioles v Boston Red Sox
BRAINSTORM HEALTH PIC
genomics

How Scientists Think CRISPR Will Change Medicine

Alexandra Sifferlin
May 02, 2017
TIME Health
For more, visit TIME Health.

With the advent of CRISPR, a new way to edit DNA, the field of genomic technology has never been more exciting. The implications have yet to be seen, but scientists could theoretically snip out a person's genetic risk for disease. But it's also never been a more anxiety-inducing time. Some experts argue innovations in genomics are moving forward at a pace faster than our ability to parse their potential consequences.

In a panel discussion at Fortune’s Brainstorm Health conference in San Diego, scientists discussed the promises and perils of this breakthrough technology—some of which they're already starting to see.

“I think CRISPR is a very exciting discovery,” said J. Craig Venter, co-founder of the health company Human Longevity, Inc. and one of the first scientists to sequence the human genome. Venter is using genome sequencing as a way to help predict a person’s risk for disease and offer more personalized treatment with a physical exam called the Health Nucleus: an eight-hour, $25,000 inside-and-out doctor’s appointment that includes whole-genome sequencing, high-tech scanning and early diagnostics.

So far the company has sequenced more than 40,000 human genomes. Of the people that complete the Health Nucleus, one in 40 will discover they have a serious cancer they didn't know about, he said.

Sign up for TIME Health and more. View Sample

Yet some experts are skeptical that exhaustive testing always translates to better health. Dr. Eric Topol, founder and director of Scripps Translational Science Institute, called for a more reserved way forward in his remarks at the conference, arguing that too much scanning can lead to more false positive results and potentially unnecessary interventions. “We have to prove that doing tests are truly associated with positive outcomes,” Topol said. “We have to be much more discriminative about the tests that we do.”

Some companies are taking a more tempered approach: inexpensive testing that looks for specific genes known to substantially increase a person’s risk for disease. Color Genomics, a genetics company that has brought down the cost of genetic testing, focuses on cancer and offers affordable tests for the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes, which can significantly raise a woman’s risk for breast and ovarian cancer. “It changes the equation in terms of treating disease,” said Othman Laraki, co-founder and CEO of Color Genomics.

As for finding and fixing genetic problems well before they even arise? The scientists on the panel agreed that they're not there yet, and that current iterations of CRISPR may not be quite as precise as the hype has claimed. For now, that may be for the best. “Editing human embryos with CRISPR should be a long way off,” said Venter. “Not something we do next week.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME