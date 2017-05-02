U.S.
Search
Sign In
SportsColin Kaepernick Donates Suits to Former Prisoners to Help With Their Job Search
Sports Spectacular 2013 - Inside
BaseballWhy Boston's Sports Teams Can't Escape the City's Racism
Baltimore Orioles v Boston Red Sox
LouisianaJustice Department Will Not Charge Baton Rouge Police Over Alton Sterling Shooting
A boy sits next to a makeshift memorial outside the Triple S Food Mart where Alton Sterling was fatally shot by police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on July 7, 2016.
CrimeBodies of Missing American-Canadian Couple Found Duct-Taped in Belize
Police Shooting Teen Killed
Odell Edwards wipes away tears as he sits with his wife, Charmaine Edwards, listening to their attorney Lee Merritt talking about the death of their son, Jordan Edwards, in a police shooting Saturday in Balch Springs, Texas, in Merritt's law office in Dallas on May 1, 2017.  Guy Reynolds—The Dallas Morning News/AP
Texas

Texas Police Department Fires Officer Who Fatally Shot Black Teen Leaving House Party

Associated Press
May 02, 2017

A suburban Dallas police department has fired the police officer who shot and killed a black 15-year-old boy who was riding in a vehicle while leaving a house party.

The Balch Springs Police Department said Tuesday that officer Roy Oliver was terminated for violating department policies during the Saturday night shooting that killed Jordan Edwards.

Police originally said the vehicle was reversing "in an aggressive manner" toward officers, but later said that video taken at the scene proved the vehicle was actually driving away.

Lee Merritt, an attorney for Edwards' family, said the officer shot him with a rifle through the front passenger side window.

Thousands of people have posted about the case online, some comparing it to other police shootings of black men.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME