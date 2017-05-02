Odell Edwards wipes away tears as he sits with his wife, Charmaine Edwards, listening to their attorney Lee Merritt talking about the death of their son, Jordan Edwards, in a police shooting Saturday in Balch Springs, Texas, in Merritt's law office in Dallas on May 1, 2017.

Guy Reynolds—The Dallas Morning News/AP

A suburban Dallas police department has fired the police officer who shot and killed a black 15-year-old boy who was riding in a vehicle while leaving a house party.

The Balch Springs Police Department said Tuesday that officer Roy Oliver was terminated for violating department policies during the Saturday night shooting that killed Jordan Edwards.

Police originally said the vehicle was reversing "in an aggressive manner" toward officers, but later said that video taken at the scene proved the vehicle was actually driving away.

Lee Merritt, an attorney for Edwards' family, said the officer shot him with a rifle through the front passenger side window.

Thousands of people have posted about the case online, some comparing it to other police shootings of black men.