Quarterback Colin Kaepernick has donated 50 suits to a non-profit organization that helps the formerly incarcerated obtain employment.
The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback donated the suits last Sunday to the organization, called 100 Suits for 100 Men, DNAinfo reports.
“We are very honored to have his items donated,” Kevin Livingston, the organization's president, told DNAinfo. “He is very humble and he genuinely cares about the community."
Kaepernick made national headlines in 2016 when he refused to to stand during the national anthem at football games, citing racial injustice. "I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses Black people and people of color," he told NFL Media in August.