Colin Kaepernick Donates Suits to Former Prisoners to Help With Their Job Search

Pro football player Colin Kaepernick speaks onstage after receiving the Breakout Player of the Year Award at the 28th Anniversary Sports Spectacular Gala at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on May 19, 2013 in Century City, California. Imeh Akpanudosen—Getty Images for Sports Spectacular

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick has donated 50 suits to a non-profit organization that helps the formerly incarcerated obtain employment.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback donated the suits last Sunday to the organization, called 100 Suits for 100 Men, DNAinfo reports.

“We are very honored to have his items donated,” Kevin Livingston, the organization's president, told DNAinfo. “He is very humble and he genuinely cares about the community."

That's love!!!! When you have Superbowl quarter back Colin Kaepernick and Hot 97 host Nessa personally drop off over two huge uhaul boxes of custom made suits at our office @ Queens parole. #100suits #lovelife #knowyoirrightscamp#hot97 A post shared by Kevin Element Livingston (@100suits) on Apr 29, 2017 at 9:39am PDT

Kaepernick made national headlines in 2016 when he refused to to stand during the national anthem at football games, citing racial injustice. "I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses Black people and people of color," he told NFL Media in August.