Will the real Leonardo DiCaprio please stand up?
Oscar winner and environmental activist DiCaprio has one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood; after all, he's been starring onscreen since he was just a kid. But as it turns out, there are a number of other men — some famous, some not — who happen to share some distinctive facial characteristics with the Revenant star and popular man about town, their faces recalling various stages of his career onscreen in their own ways. While some impostors have taken to impersonating Leo's characters as an art piece, others live as a Leo lookalike day in and day out. Here's a comprehensive roundup of the ones that the internet has taken notice of over the last few years.
Remember: it's a jungle out there of celebrity lookalikes, so don't get fooled by a Leo fake.
Konrad Annerud
Konrad Annerud was just 21 and working at a bar in his native Sweden when eagle-eyed observers began to notice his uncanny similarities to a young, long-haired Leo DiCaprio, perhaps of the Romeo+Juliet or Titanic era. In his Instagram profile, he describes himself as a skateboarder and model; looks like the DiCaprio connection might be paying off professionally, although in an interview a few years ago he did express frustration about getting mobbed in public by fans expecting him to be the actor.
Roman Burtsev
Russian emergency services officer Roman Burtsev was first spotted back in 2016 for his undeniably Leo-like looks — even if he's not quite at the same level of Hollywood heartthrob as the original. He's since parlayed his similarities to the Hollywood superstar into a paying gig, which involves this super-meta role as a DiCaprio doppelgänger featured in a vodka ad. In the ad, Burtsev appears mired in a world of faux luxury: fake girlfriend, fake BMW, wannabe-cool outfit.
Brady Ellison
Three-time Olympic champion archer Brady Ellison made a splash during his time at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio — and not just because he took home a silver medal for his athletic acumen, the second Olympic medal in his career. He was also noticed at last year's Brazilian games for his undeniable resemblance to DiCaprio, thanks to a beard that recalled the scruffier look the actor donned for his outdoorsman role in The Revenant. But while DiCaprio may have simply been playing a character, Ellison is an avid hunter in real life, if his Instagram is anything to go by.
Ray Nicholson
Iconic actor Jack Nicholson's son, Ray, is the latest lookalike spotted by fans. Often seen rocking a baseball cap (as Leo has been known to do over the years as well), 25-year-old Ray even shares some of Leo's career ambitions: he's an aspiring actor and director himself. Of course, if he wanted to hang out with Leo to really test the limits of their shared appearance, he could probably do so without too much difficulty; his dad and Leo co-starred in Academy-Award-winning film The Departed back in 2006.