Crime

Bodies of Missing American-Canadian Couple Found Duct-Taped in Belize

Alana Abramson
6:43 PM ET

The bodies of a Marine Corps veteran and his Canadian girlfriend who vanished a week ago have been found in a town in Belize.

Drew DeVoursney, 36, and his 52-year-old girlfriend Francesca Matus were found on Monday, ABC News reports. Autopsies have not yet been conducted.

DeVoursney's mother Char told People that authorities said her son and Matus were killed, and their hands had been duct-taped. Matus was supposed to fly home to Toronto this past Friday, according to ABC News, and when their friend Joseph Milholen could not find either of them, he reported them missing. He told local police he last saw them Tuesday at a bar.

The State Department told ABC News they are aware of the case, but had no further comment.

“Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the Canadian citizen who passed away in Belize," a spokesperson for Canada's Global Affairs Department told People. "Consular services are being provided to the family during this difficult time. Canadian consular officials continue to liaise with local authorities to gather additional information.”

