BaseballWhy Boston's Sports Teams Can't Escape the City's Racism
Baltimore Orioles v Boston Red Sox
LouisianaJustice Department Will Not Charge Baton Rouge Police Over Alton Sterling Shooting
A boy sits next to a makeshift memorial outside the Triple S Food Mart where Alton Sterling was fatally shot by police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on July 7, 2016.
CrimeBodies of Missing American-Canadian Couple Found Duct-Taped in Belize
AfghanistanThe Story Behind an Army Combat Photographer's Final Picture
A mortar tube accidentally explodes during an Afghan National Army live-fire training exercise in Laghman province, Afghanistan, on July 2, 2013.
Justice Department, EPA Announce $15 Billion Settlement In VW Emissions Fraud
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 28: Deputy Attorney General Sally Q. Yates speaks during a press conference at the Department of Justice on June 28, 2016 in Washington, DC. Volkswagen has agreed to nearly $15 billion in a settlement over emissions cheating on its diesel vehicles. (Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images) Pete Marovich—Getty Images
Congress

Sally Yates Will Testify She Warned White House About Michael Flynn's Russia Connection

Eric Tucker / AP
5:55 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — Former acting attorney general Sally Yates is expected to testify to Congress next week that she warned the White House that President Donald Trump's national security adviser's contacts with the Russian ambassador could leave him compromised.

That's according to a person who's been briefed on that Jan. 26 conversation about Michael Flynn and who is knowledgeable about Yates's plans for her testimony Monday.

The person says Yates will testify she alerted White House counsel Don McGahn about discrepancies between the administration's statements on Flynn's contact with the ambassador and what really transpired. The White House fired Flynn weeks later after concluding that he had misled them about his conversation.

Yates is to appear before a Senate Judiciary subcommittee. It will be her first public account of her White House conversation.

