Colorado

Fatal Colorado House Explosion Was Caused by Gas Leak From Abandoned Pipeline

Associated Press
5:31 PM ET

(FIRESTONE, Colo.) — Fire officials say a fatal house explosion in northern Colorado was caused by unrefined natural gas that was leaking from a small abandoned pipeline from a nearby well.

Ted Poszywak, chief of the Frederick-Firestone fire department, said Tuesday the April 17 explosion in Firestone that killed two people and left another badly burned happened when the odorless gas in the old line, which had been cut, leaked into the soil and made its way into the home's basement.

Investigators do not know how or when the small pipe was cut. The house was within 200 feet (60 meters) of the well, and the pipeline was buried about 7 feet (2.1 meters) underground.

The well was drilled in 1993, and the house and others nearby were built later.

Firestone is about 30 miles (48.2 kilometers) north of Denver.

