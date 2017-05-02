U.S.
Search
Sign In
YouTubeYouTube Star DaddyOFive Loses Custody of 2 Children Shown in 'Prank' Videos
youtube logo
MusicJack Antonoff Wears a Bedazzled Blazer to His Doomed Wedding in This New Bleachers Music Video
Heart DiseaseWhat to Know About Jimmy Kimmel's Son's Heart Defect
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
White HousePresident Trump and Vladimir Putin Had a 'Very Good' Phone Call
Donald Trump Speaks With Russian Leader Vladimir Putin From The White House
NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio Addresses Press At "Fearless Girl" Statue In Manhattan
Young members of Girl Scout troop 3484 pose for photos with the 'Fearless Girl' statue, March 27, 2017 in New York City. Photograph by Drew Angerer—Getty
Kansas

Kansas Archdiocese: Girl Scouts Aren't a 'Compatible Partner' to Help 'Form Young Women With Virtues'

Lisa Marie Segarra
5:13 PM ET

The Archdiocese of Kansas City, Kan. has decided to "transition" away from the Girl Scouts of America, saying they are no longer a "compatible partner."

"With the promotion by Girl Scouts USA (GSUSA) of programs and materials reflective of many of the troubling trends in our secular culture, they are no longer a compatible partner in helping us form young women with the virtues and values of the Gospel," Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann said in a statement.

Naumann cited GSUSA's work with the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts as a reason for the split because the organization donates money to Planned Parenthood.

GSUSA itself does not have a relationship with Planned Parenthood and has no stance on human sexuality, birth control or abortion, according to the organization's website.

Naumann's statement said they also took issue with the organization allegedly citing feminist activists Margaret Sanger, Betty Friedan and Gloria Steinem "as role models" as they advocate for legislation regarding abortion and contraception rights.

A GSUSA spokesperson said in a statement that the organization is "focused on developing the potential for leadership in all girls" and noted that they are proud of their work with the Catholic Church.

"GSUSA established a positive relationship with the highest leadership of the Catholic Church to benefit and support Catholic Girl Scouts throughout the country," a GSUSA spokesperson said. "Unfortunately, a few individuals within the Catholic church have chosen to perpetuate misinformation that the Catholic Church leadership has acknowledged to be false."

The Archdiocese is asking that members transition toward joining and forming American Heritage Girl troops, a Christian-based girls organization with troops throughout the country.

Patti Garibay, national executive director and founder of AHG, responded to the news positively.

"We are pleased Archbishop Naumann has named us as a preferred option for girls in his Archdiocese," Garibay said. "We are looking forward to helping girls in his Archdiocese navigate girlhood and young womanhood."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME