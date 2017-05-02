Newsfeed
Red Carpet Queen Cher Is Ready to Make a Triumphant Return to the Met Gala

Raisa Bruner
3:14 PM ET

Undisputed red carpet legend Cher didn't go to this year's Met Gala. That's a tragedy, because Cher has been known for her striking formalwear choices, which is pretty much the point of the event. The unfiltered singer took to Twitter to express her interest in making a return to the spotlight in the future, reminding her three million followers — and the rest of the world — that she rocked those so-called "naked" dresses way before anyone else was bold enough to even consider them as clothing.

"We're old but maybe we've got one left in us," she captioned one of her tweets, which included a compilation of images of one of her most daring looks, which she wore to the Gala in 1974 (and re-wore on the cover of TIME in 1975). It bears mentioning Cher attended in 2016 with Marc Jacobs.

Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Bella Hadid may have attempted similar outfits this year — all sheer, bedazzled, bodysuit-type dresses or jumpsuits that left little to the imagination — but let's not forget that music pioneer Cher was nailing that particular trend decades ago.

Naturally, her fans are fully in support of a return. Perhaps Cher's message will make it to gatekeeper Anna Wintour, who approves the attendees.

On Tuesday, Cher updated her Twitter with one more Met-Gala-related message, saying she wasn't totally serious about her interest in the event. "Perhaps I'm just a lovely shade of green," she said, suggesting that she was envious of this year's A-list invitees. "I still want to go, and yet there comes a time to bow out," she finished. Not so fast, Cher. That time doesn't have to be now.

