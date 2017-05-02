HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 12: Cher arrives to the Los Angeles premiere of 'The Promise' at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 12, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tara Ziemba/Getty Images)

Undisputed red carpet legend Cher didn't go to this year's Met Gala . That's a tragedy, because Cher has been known for her striking formalwear choices, which is pretty much the point of the event. The unfiltered singer took to Twitter to express her interest in making a return to the spotlight in the future, reminding her three million followers — and the rest of the world — that she rocked those so-called "naked" dresses way before anyone else was bold enough to even consider them as clothing.

"We're old but maybe we've got one left in us," she captioned one of her tweets, which included a compilation of images of one of her most daring looks , which she wore to the Gala in 1974 (and re-wore on the cover of TIME in 1975). It bears mentioning Cher attended in 2016 with Marc Jacobs.

Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Bella Hadid may have attempted similar outfits this year — all sheer, bedazzled, bodysuit-type dresses or jumpsuits that left little to the imagination — but let's not forget that music pioneer Cher was nailing that particular trend decades ago.

MAYBE NXT YR BOB & I SHOULD GO🤔 pic.twitter.com/EHLbpGpMWC - Cher (@cher) May 2, 2017

We’re Old But maybe we’ve got one one left in us⁉️ pic.twitter.com/NvnKfAHcmu - Cher (@cher) May 2, 2017

Naturally, her fans are fully in support of a return. Perhaps Cher's message will make it to gatekeeper Anna Wintour, who approves the attendees.

@cher THE THEME SHOULD BE CHER - Marc (@MarcSnetiker) May 2, 2017

@cher No maybe! Do this Cher dammit. #MetGala carpet needs your original glam. You and Bob collect Stevie on the way. - Stevie Nicks News (@stevienicksnews) May 2, 2017

@cher You know Cher that you SHOULD BE THERE EVERY YEAR #metgala You did it before any of these others #TRUTH 👑 - CarolinaCHERCREW (@jameskwaters) May 2, 2017

On Tuesday, Cher updated her Twitter with one more Met-Gala-related message, saying she wasn't totally serious about her interest in the event. "Perhaps I'm just a lovely shade of green," she said, suggesting that she was envious of this year's A-list invitees. "I still want to go, and yet there comes a time to bow out," she finished. Not so fast, Cher. That time doesn't have to be now.

THAT WAS SMART ASS SHADE

🌴🌴🌴NOT SERIOUS 🌴🌴 ….PERHAPS IM JUST A LOVELY SHADE OF GREEN😂🤣

I STILL WANT 2 GO,&Y ET THERE COMES A🕙2 BOW OUT - Cher (@cher) May 2, 2017