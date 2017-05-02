After Jimmy Kimmel opened Monday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! by tearfully speaking about his newborn son — William "Billy" Kimmel — undergoing open heart surgery, many celebrities took to Twitter to offer support to the late night host.
Kimmel delivered an emotional monologue that segued from his family's story to a heartfelt plea for universal healthcare coverage, garnering words of encouragement from Democratic political figures like Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. "Well said, Jimmy," Obama wrote. "That's exactly why we fought so hard for the [Affordable Care Act], and why we need to protect it for kids like Billy. And congratulations!"
Clinton shared a similar message, but included a warning about the tear-jerking nature of the clip. "Watch & prepare to tear up," she wrote. "Thanks [Jimmy Kimmel] for sharing your story & reminding us what's at stake [with] health care."
Several fellow stars also chimed in to back Kimmel, including Ellen DeGeneres, Seth Meyers and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. See their reactions below.