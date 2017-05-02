Barack Obama, Ellen DeGeneres and Other Celebrities React to Jimmy Kimmel's Emotional Monologue About His Newborn's Surgery

After Jimmy Kimmel opened Monday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! by tearfully speaking about his newborn son — William "Billy" Kimmel — undergoing open heart surgery , many celebrities took to Twitter to offer support to the late night host .

Kimmel delivered an emotional monologue that segued from his family's story to a heartfelt plea for universal healthcare coverage, garnering words of encouragement from Democratic political figures like Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. "Well said, Jimmy," Obama wrote . "That's exactly why we fought so hard for the [Affordable Care Act], and why we need to protect it for kids like Billy. And congratulations!"

Clinton shared a similar message, but included a warning about the tear-jerking nature of the clip. "Watch & prepare to tear up," she wrote . "Thanks [Jimmy Kimmel] for sharing your story & reminding us what's at stake [with] health care."

Well said, Jimmy. That's exactly why we fought so hard for the ACA, and why we need to protect it for kids like Billy. And congratulations! https://t.co/77F8rZrD3P - Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 2, 2017

Watch & prepare to tear up. Thanks @jimmykimmel for sharing your story & reminding us what's at stake w/health care.https://t.co/2kTEeUEG2f - Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 2, 2017

Several fellow stars also chimed in to back Kimmel, including Ellen DeGeneres, Seth Meyers and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. See their reactions below.

Things got a bit dusty in the Meyers' house this morning. Love to the entire Kimmel family. https://t.co/1VlaTMn2SP - Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) May 2, 2017

A touching & most powerful monologue from my friend@jimmykimmel &it has a happy ending.I love him & his whole family.https://t.co/T2mEQh14j6 - Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) May 2, 2017

Please watch this. This is beautiful. Laid me out. https://t.co/I5jeyflEBh - Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 2, 2017

Through tears, a powerful message. https://t.co/JvlyummT25 - George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 2, 2017

Thank you @jimmykimmel for your honesty, your words, your bravery. All should watch this!!! https://t.co/HixCTVxqLQ - christina applegate (@1capplegate) May 2, 2017

Sending love to the always wonderful @jimmykimmel and @mollymcnearney in spite of them snubbing the #MetGala. - billy eichner (@billyeichner) May 2, 2017

All jokes aside, thank you for this @jimmykimmel. You are a gem. https://t.co/u88w3pJGIt - billy eichner (@billyeichner) May 2, 2017

My heart goes out to @jimmykimmel & his wife & I want to give part of my heart to his sweet baby boy to fill that little hole :( - Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) May 2, 2017

Love to the Kimmel fam.https://t.co/IMXSCmhOeM - Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) May 2, 2017

This just made me sob https://t.co/tOe4dfoFev - Josh Gad (@joshgad) May 2, 2017

powerful - sending love jk ❤!!https://t.co/tFMoiZRv06 - ROSIE (@Rosie) May 2, 2017

Wow. Showing true grace my friend...RT @jimmykimmel: My wife and I welcome a new baby and it is quite a story... https://t.co/piNuhrZipq - Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) May 2, 2017

Sending so much love to you, Molly, and mostly to Billy who's already stronger than I could ever dream to be. https://t.co/13dYzeccfw https://t.co/2w5LsLXyHs - josh groban (@joshgroban) May 2, 2017