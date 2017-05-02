Politics
Watch Online: Mike Pence Speaks at Israel Independence Day Event

Katie Reilly
1:41 PM ET

Vice President Mike Pence will speak Tuesday afternoon at an event commemorating Israel Independence Day.

In March, Pence spoke to thousands of pro-Israel activists in an address at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee conference (AIPAC), where he said the U.S. is still considering moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem — a promise President Trump made on the campaign trail.

Trump, who hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House earlier this year, has also promised to strengthen ties between the U.S. and Israel during his administration.

Pence's event is set to take place in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. Watch live here at 3:45 p.m.

