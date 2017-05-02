While the final season of Girls has wrapped , that doesn't mean that Lena Dunham is letting any grass grow under her feet. She assumed a director's role once again to helm the latest music video for Bleachers, starring Dunham's boyfriend Jack Antonoff , who's the lead singer and songwriter for the band.

The music video is for Bleachers' song "Don't Take the Money" and feels more like a short film thanks to spoken interludes and a gripping visual narrative that involves Antonoff getting married in a bedazzled blazer — that is, before his fiancee's ex crashes the wedding ceremony with disastrous results. Besides the engrossing storyline, Dunham also enlisted Search Party 's Alia Shawkat (resplendent in gold lamé) as a supporting character and borrowed heavily from bright, saturated, '80s-style aesthetics to keep the concept fun, despite the somewhat unexpected plot twist.

Watch the full video below.