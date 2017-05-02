U.S.
Search
Sign In
White HousePresident Trump Warns of Government Shutdown in Fall
Donald Trump
AviationUnited Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz Apologizes at Congressional Hearing for Dragging Incident
United Airlines CEO Testifies At House Hearing On Airline Customer Service
TexasPolice Chief Admits to Getting Key Detail Wrong in Fatal Shooting of Black Teen in Texas
Police Shooting Teen Killed
BooksJ.K. Rowling Just Apologized for Killing Off a Controversial Harry Potter Character
J.K. Rowling attends the 70th EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) at Royal Albert Hall on February 12, 2017 in London, England.
American University Campus
American University campus in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 9, 2016. Nikki Kahn—The Washington Post/Getty Images
College

American University Finds Bananas Tied to Nooses on Campus in ‘Crude’ Act of Bigotry

Melissa Chan
11:16 AM ET

American University condemned a “crude and racially insensitive act of bigotry” in which bananas tied to nooses were found hanging on the Washington, D.C. school’s campus Monday.

American University President Neil Kerwin said in a statement that school officials and local authorities are investigating the incident, which Kerwin said targeted Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA), the first predominantly black Greek-lettered sorority in the U.S. Racist messages were written on the pieces of fruit dangling from a post, according to NBC News.

“Racially charged acts of bigotry are done to instill fear and inflict pain in our community — especially at stressful times, such as at the end of the term,” Kerwin's statement said. “I regret this happened, apologize to everyone offended, and state emphatically that this incident does not reflect what American University truly is."

The incident happened shortly after the first black woman to become Student Government president was sworn in, Kerwin said. Taylor Dumpson, the student body’s new leader and an AKA member, said in her first letter to fellow students that racism would not be tolerated.

“It is disheartening and immensely frustrating that we are still dealing with this issue after recent conversations, dialogues, and town halls surrounding race relations on campus,” she wrote. “But this is exactly why we need to do more than just have conversations but move in a direction towards more tangible solutions to prevent incidents like these from occurring in the future.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME