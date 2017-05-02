White HousePresident Trump Warns of Government Shutdown in Fall
Donald Trump
AviationUnited Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz Apologizes at Congressional Hearing for Dragging Incident
United Airlines CEO Testifies At House Hearing On Airline Customer Service
CollegeAmerican University Finds Bananas Tied to Nooses on Campus in ‘Crude’ Act of Bigotry
American University Campus
TexasPolice Chief Admits to Getting Key Detail Wrong in Fatal Shooting of Black Teen in Texas
Police Shooting Teen Killed
Television

Scott Hamilton on Life After Cancer: 'The Key Is to Get Another Day Out of This Life'

Jeff Nelson / People
11:29 AM ET

Scott Hamilton is talking about the harrowing health scares that changed his life forever.

In the new People/Entertainment Weekly (PEN) docu-series Scott Hamilton Today, the Olympic figure skater opens up his home to talk about his life today. During the six-episode series, Hamilton, 58, discusses his battle with testicular cancer — which he overcame in 1997 — and being diagnosed with three benign pituitary brain tumors in 2004, 2010 and 2016.

In the debut episode of the series, which premieres Tuesday, Hamilton reveals how those diagnoses affected his perspective.

“When you see people go through cancer, you think, ‘Oh, I could never do that. That just seems so horrible.’ And then you’re given the cancer diagnosis, and the fear is just overwhelming, it’s just on you,” he says in a teaser for the first episode of Scott Hamilton Today. “And then at some point, it flips, and you become really engaged and really strong, courageous, and you have a purpose and a clarity of mission. And something inside of you is awakened that you didn’t know was there.”

Hamilton and his wife, Tracie, have four children — Jean Paul, Aidan, Evelyne and Maxx — and the Stars on Ice cofounder says his faith and his family have been a major inspiration during his medical crises.

“I’ve got kids, I’ve got a wife and a family to support. And I’ve got responsibilities that are right now,” he says. “The key is to get another day out of this life, to get another cuddle with my little one, to get another meaningful conversation with my older ones — and to be there for my wife. A day is a day. I want more of those.”

Hamilton, who advocates for cancer research through his Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation, told PEOPLE last month that his latest brain tumor has actually shrunk without treatment.

For more on Scott Hamilton’s journey to wellness, check out Scott Hamilton Today. The docu-series premieres Tuesday, and six 10- to 15-minute episodes will stream on PEN through the May 30 finale.

This article originally appeared on People.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME