Aziz Ansari Had the Most Relatable Reaction to Rihanna and Lupita Nyong'o at the Met Gala

Ashley Hoffman
1:57 PM ET

Aziz Ansari's understandably difficult attempt to handle Rihanna and Lupita Nyong'o together at the Met Gala has lit up the Internet.

For those of us watching from afar, the real party isn't the celebrity-saturated event itself. It's the celebrations that happen on the Internet, and this magical photo is one of them. The moment — a collision of the Internet's new favorite duo and Ansari's relatable realness — happened at the 69th Annual gala when Rihanna and Nyong'o posed for a selfie.

Ever the comedian, Ansari wordlessly expressed the appropriate combination of awe and humility as Rihanna pursed her lips. Observers online appear obsessed with the snapshot at least in part because it allows them to feel bonded to the Master of None star, who is often a poster-boy for the starstruck.

Even if the multi-talented star doesn't give fans a third season of his Netflix show, at least he gave them this photo.

Rihanna and Nyong'o previously made headlines when the Internet selected the pair for a dream movie concept. Now ideas are brewing for a new fantasy movie featuring the most approachable auteur ever to wear a bowtie and exclaim things.

