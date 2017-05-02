Ideas
Five Best Ideas

A College Degree May Be Outdated

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Is the college degree outdated?

By Laura Pappano in the Hechinger Report

2. Forget learning about your ancestry. DNA testing can discover the perfect diet for you.

By Alexandra Ossola in Backchannel

3. This is how message-board culture took over American politics.

By Max Read in Select All

4. Can America afford to scare away immigrant talent?

By Rajshree Agarwal in USA Today

5. Combining quality preschool with career training could end multi-generational poverty.

By Eric Westervelt at NPR Ed

TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Follow TIME