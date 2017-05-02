Some might think that as a celebrity herself Sarah Paulson would be immune to fangirling over other celebrities, but they would be wrong .

At Monday night’s Met Gala, the Emmy Award-winning actor spotted Madonna on her way to celebrate the Costume Institute’s new exhibit on Comme des Garçon designer Rei Kawakubo. Like anyone who just ran into the Material Girl in real life, Paulson fully stopped and gawked at the Material Girl and her over-the-top camouflage ball gown.

Paulson could have dropped her jaw and pointed in excitement at spotting the Queen of Pop and gone on her way and the world would never know that she loved Madonna as much as her fans do. However, the Met Gala is one of the most photographed events in the world and the entire moment was captured on camera and shared with the world. Twitter was all over it, too, because it's just so relatable. Perhaps Paulson will understand if everyone (politely) stops and gawk at her now.