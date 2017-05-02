World
Search
Sign In
Met GalaThis Sparkly Woman's Reaction to Tom Brady Kissing Gisele Bündchen at the Met Gala Stole the Show
"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - Sightings
Mental Health/PsychologyHow Worrying Can Actually Be Good for You
Close-up of man's wrinkled forehead TIME health stock
Video GamesNot Finishing 'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' Just Got Easier
Zelda Breath of the Wild The Master Trials
TelevisionNetflix Adds More Warnings to 13 Reasons Why Due to Suicide Concerns
TV-13 Reasons Why
British Liberal Democrat politician, Nick Clegg chats to the media outside the Houses of Parliament in London on April 19, 2017.
British Liberal Democrat politician, Nick Clegg chats to the media outside the Houses of Parliament in London on April 19, 2017. Ben Stansall—AFP/Getty Images
United Kingdom

U.K.'s Liberal Democrats Pledge to Give Brits a Second Brexit Vote

Tara John
10:00 AM ET

Britain's former Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg has pledged that his centrist Liberal Democrats Party will, if elected, hold a second national referendum on Britain's membership to the E.U.

The pledge to give voters a chance to either accept the final Brexit deal negotiated with Brussels or remain in the European bloc will be added to the party’s general election manifesto ahead of the June 8 vote called by Prime Minister Theresa May last month.

Clegg, a former party leader who is now the party's E.U. spokesperson, was due to tell an audience in London that the referendum on the final agreement with the E.U. will give people a chance to "judge for themselves whether it is the right future for the country."

"That referendum will offer two choices, accept the deal, or remain in the E.U. Liberal Democrats will campaign for a remain vote," he was expected to say.

During Tuesday's speech at the National Liberal Club, Clegg was set to warn of the economic harm that would be "inflicted" on Britain in the event of a hard Brexit— which means Britain loses access to the E.U.'s single market and the customs union. " Our country cannot thrive without a strong economy, yet we can't have a strong economy and a hard Brexit."

Clegg was due to say the party will hold the ruling Conservative Party—widely forecast to see its parliamentary majority grow in the June vote—to account in order to "secure terms which retain as many of the benefits of EU membership as possible."

The Liberal Democrats, the country's third largest party, signed up at least 12,000 new members since the snap general election was called in April. The party was punished by voters for its role in the coalition government in the 2015 election, which led to 49 Liberal Democrat lawmakers losing their seats. Clegg resigned as the party's leader following the humbling defeat.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME