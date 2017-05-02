Tony AwardsSee the Complete List of 2017 Tony Awards Nominees
Music

You Can Get $20 Concert Tickets on Live Nation Right Now

TIME
8:47 AM ET

Live Nation Entertainment is offering a big deal on summer concerts for a limited time.

In honor of National Concert Day, Live Nation is selling tickets to more than 1,000 shows at venues across the country for just $20 — with some delivery fees. This is the third year in a row the company has provided its "Kickoff the Summer" concert promotion.

Live Nation kicked off the promotion with State Farm on May 1 with a concert at New York City's Irving Plaza that included performances from The Roots, Foreigner, Daughtry, Jason Aldean, Nickelback and Prince Royce. The promotion includes more than 1 million $20 tickets, which will be available for purchase through May 9 — or until they sell out.

The deal includes a range of musicians on tour this summer including John Mayer, Chris Brown, Brad Paisley, Future, Kings of Leon, Muse, Young the Giant, Enrique Iglesias, Lionel Richie and New Kids on the Block, among others.

