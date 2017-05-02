Stephen Colbert hit back at President Donald Trump for his treatment of CBS journalist John Dickerson in a recent interview marking his first 100 days in the White House.

Trump abruptly walked away and ended his interview with Dickerson, host of Face the Nation , after a question about his unfounded wiretapping claims against former President Barack Obama.

“Donald Trump, John Dickerson is a fair-minded journalist and one of the most competent people who will ever walk into your office, and you treat him like that?” Colbert said on his show Monday night, after playing a clip in which Trump told Dickerson he liked to call his show Deface the Nation .

"When you insult one member of the CBS family, you insult us all," Colbert said. “Mr. Trump, your presidency, I love your presidency, I call it ‘Disgrace The Nation.’ You’re not the POTUS, you’re the ‘bloat-us.’ You’re the glutton with the button. You’re a regular ‘Gorge Washington.’ You’re the ‘presi-dunce’ but you’re turning into a real ‘prick-tator.’”

Watch the full clip above.