White House

Malia and Sasha Obama’s Last Night in the White House Featured Pizza and a Slumber Party

Jennifer Calfas
7:47 AM ET

How did the two former First Daughters spend their final night in the White House earlier this year? With a sleepover and pizza, of course.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama revealed her daughters Sasha, 15, and 18-year-old Malia spent their last night at the White House in January with a slumber party, chicken nuggets and pizza with friends.

"They had a sleepover because of course on Inauguration Day, because my girls are so normal, they're like, 'Well, eight girls are gonna be sleeping here because it's our last time, and we want pizza and we want nuggets.' And it's like, really?" Obama said last week at the American Institute of Architecture conference in Orlando, Fla., as reported by Today.

Malia and Sasha grew up in the White House during former President Barack Obama's two terms. Their mother said leaving the place they called home for eight years was difficult.

"So that moment of transition, right before the doors opened and we welcomed in the new family, our kids were leaving out the back door in tears, saying goodbye to people," she said.

But for the former First Lady, she kept the tears to a minimum. She said she didn't want to appear upset about the new occupants — President Donald Trump, Melania Trump and their son, Barron.

"I didn't want to have tears in my eyes because people would swear I was crying because of the new president," she said.

