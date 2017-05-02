Newsfeed
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Solange attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images For US Weekly) Theo Wargo-Getty Images For US Weekly
fashion

Solange Knowles Pays Homage to Missy Elliot's Iconic Trash Bag Ensemble With Her Met Gala Look

Cady Lang
May 01, 2017

Leave it to Solange Knowles to make wearing a puffer jacket of a dress look chic on the Met Gala red carpet. The A Seat at the Table singer sported a black, oversized bubble jacket with a train and matching trousers as well as a crisp white button down and matching black and white shoes, all by Thom Browne.

In an Instagram posted to her account, Knowles sent love to both Browne and the designer inspiring the night's theme, avant garde designer Rei Kawakubo of Comme des Garçons, but she also gave a shout out to an unexpected source of inspiration for her outfit: Missy Elliott.

With that context in mind, Solange's elegant puffer jacket of a gown bears a striking resemblance to Missy's memorably inflated garbage bag ensemble from "The Rain [Supa Dupa Fly]" video. Talk about real recognizing real.

See Solange's tribute to Missy and then watch Missy's OG fashion statement below.

luv u thom luv u rei luv u missy

A post shared by Solange (@saintrecords) on

