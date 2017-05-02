Newsfeed
Newsfeed

Jaden Smith Accessorized His Met Gala Look By Carrying His Own Severed Dreadlocks

Cady Lang
May 01, 2017

While the outfits on the annual Met Gala red carpet ranged from the outlandish to the avant garde to pay homage to the theme of the night, Rei Kawakubo and her radical clothing line, Comme des Garçons, one accessory of the night was truly unique, carried by none other than otherworldly youth Jaden Smith.

Jaden, who recently cut his hair, chose to accessorize his dapper, all-black Louis Vuitton ensemble with boots, gold jewelry, a grill, and his own shorn dreadlocks. While some may have found Jaden's final accessory a bit unorthodox, he seemed perfectly at ease, carrying his hair with the kind of elegance that one might hold a clutch.

Is carrying your own hair the next big trend in menswear? Jaden certainly seems to make a strong case for it.

