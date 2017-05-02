Newsfeed
Met Gala 2017

The Met Gala Just Gave the Internet This Photo of Nicki Minaj and the Olsen Twins

Ashley Hoffman
May 01, 2017

The real fun of observing the Met Gala isn't seeing famous people wear over-the-top finery. It's seeing stars cross paths for a moment.

That was the case on Monday night when rap royal Nicki Minaj and acclaimed fashion designers Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen posed for photos on the carpet at the ball, attracting the quick notice of fans online.

Minaj opted to arrive at the 69th annual gala as a real-life superhero in a satin H&M gown complete with an appropriately striking train. Meanwhile, the twin designers hit the affair in lacy numbers with layered jewelry. Oscar winner Halle Berry wore a sheer Atelier Versace dress and got in on the party as well.

Several high-profile fashion personalities who attended quickly busted the internet with viral moments of their own, but this was one for the books.

Se photos below.

