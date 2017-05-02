The Met Gala Just Gave the Internet This Photo of Nicki Minaj and the Olsen Twins

The real fun of observing the Met Gala isn't seeing famous people wear over-the-top finery. It's seeing stars cross paths for a moment.

That was the case on Monday night when rap royal Nicki Minaj and acclaimed fashion designers Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen posed for photos on the carpet at the ball, attracting the quick notice of fans online.

Minaj opted to arrive at the 69th annual gala as a real-life superhero in a satin H&M gown complete with an appropriately striking train. Meanwhile, the twin designers hit the affair in lacy numbers with layered jewelry. Oscar winner Halle Berry wore a sheer Atelier Versace dress and got in on the party as well.

Several high-profile fashion personalities who attended quickly busted the internet with viral moments of their own, but this was one for the books.

See photos below.