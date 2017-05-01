Newsfeed
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Pharrell Williams (L) and Helen Lasichanh attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images For US Weekly) Theo Wargo—Getty Images For US Weekly
viral

The Internet Has Lots Of Ideas About What Helen Lasichanh's Met Gala Outfit Looks Like

Cady Lang
May 01, 2017

The theme of the 2017 Met Gala is inspired by avant garde designer Rei Kawakubo and her radical, often outrageous designs for her clothing line, Comme des Garçons. Kawakubo's designs of late are often more conceptual than actually practical to wear, but one fashion hero fearlessly wore one of Kawakubo's most daring looks, despite the fact that it rendered her arms nearly immobile.

Helen Lasichanh, wife to musician and gala co-chair Pharell, arrived on the gala's blue and white carpet sporting a voluminous, bright red Comme des Garçons look fresh from last season's runway and earning major, major fashion cred for tapping into the night's sartorial theme.

As might be expected, the Internet had plenty of ideas about Lasichanh's striking look, comparing it to everything from a Transformer to a Teletubby.

Some pointed out that Lasichanh stayed true to Kawakubo's vision, even comparing it to the runway look.

While others thought that the look bore a striking resemblance to a Teletubby character.

Others thought that her outfit looked like a transformer.

