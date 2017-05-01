World
Search
Sign In
White HousePresident Trump Suddenly Ends Interview When Asked About Obama Wiretapping Claim
donald trump cbs interview face the nation obama wiretap claims
viralThe Internet Has Lots Of Ideas About What Helen Lasichanh's Met Gala Outfit Looks Like
"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals
Met Gala 2017See Every Single Look From the 2017 Met Gala Red Carpet
fashionSee All the Best Behind-the-Scenes Photos From the 2017 Met Gala
miranda-kerr
travel alert state department europe terror threat
Police officers are seen with floral tributes to the victims of the March 22 terror attack in front of the Elizabeth Tower, more commonly referred to as 'Big Ben' in central London on March 26, 2017. DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS—AFP/Getty Images
europe

State Department Issues Travel Alert for Europe Over Terrorism Fears

Julia Zorthian
6:36 PM ET

The State Department issued a travel alert for all of Europe on Monday, highlighting terror threats during the summer travel season.

The advisory states that ISIS and Al-Qaeda have proved their ability to carry out attacks in places such as France, Russia, Sweden, and the U.K. The alert expires Sept. 1, and resembles previous European alerts that expired in Aug. 2016 and Feb. 2017.

"While local governments continue counterterrorism operations, the Department nevertheless remains concerned about the potential for future terrorist attacks," the State Department said on its website Monday. "U.S. citizens should always be alert to the possibility that terrorist sympathizers or self-radicalized extremists may conduct attacks with little or no warning."

This alert wasn't in response to any specific threat, a State Dept. official told Reuters, but to the ongoing possibility of an attack. It advised that travelers be vigilant when heading to places more likely to be targets, such as transportation hubs and popular tourism spots.

Travel alerts are less severe than State Department travel warnings, which are used for destinations with more actively volatile or dangerous situations.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME